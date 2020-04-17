Stable; Aarón Hernán after suffering an accident

Share it:

Mexico City.-The film and television actor Aarón Hernán, suffered a fall on April 7, at the house of the late actor Mario moreno cantinflas, of which he is a guest.

Despite the fact that he suffered a fracture of the femur and hip damage, the actor was hospitalized for a short time, and is currently in recovery at the home of the actor Mario moreno cantinflas.

Likewise, it was reported that the histrion is stable, with the necessary care, next to his wife, according to sources close to the actor.