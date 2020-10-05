SSSS.Dynazenon: official trailer and character design shown

The sound of a guitar accompanies us for the duration of the trailer, no words, and in the end, we see a huge mecha. SSSS.Dynazenon is the new project that will carry on the Gridman universe, and now we finally have the first trailer in our hands.

In 2018 the Tsuburaya Productions he began to broaden his horizons by adapting some of his Tokusatsu as Ultraman e Denkou Choujin Gridman. For the Gridman series, Tsuburaya’s people relied on the famous Studio Trigger but we had no idea that we would see another anime set in this universe.

Although it is not yet clear to us what the release date and the nature of this animated project will be, Tsuburaya Productions and the Studio Trigger have released the first trailer of SSSS.Dynazenon which shows us many faces of the characters that we will see within this arc.

On Twitter, the official Studio Trigger account posted some official character design images of the characters of SSSS.Dynazenon, which we leave you at the bottom of this news.

Another unclear detail is how SSSS.Gridman and the new anime are connected to each other, since the first title had ended definitively. One thing that might be certain is that the two titles refer to God Zenon e Dyna Dragon, coming from the original Tokusatsu franchise and that we will probably see them in a new form just as we already saw in the debut of Gridman.

What do you think of the trailer? Are you curious to see what will arise from this collaboration? If you want to know more about this series, we recommend that you catch up on first impressions of Studio Trigger’s SSSS Gridman. If you are curious to know more about this series, lots of information and key visuals for SSSS Dynazenon.