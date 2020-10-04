SSSS.Dynazenon: Gridman spin-off arrives in 2020, new trailer shown

A few moments ago, the official Twitter account of SSSS.Dynazenon has released an incredible new trailer for the anime series, the first ever shown in 2020. The video, visible at the top of the news, shows the everyday life of the group of protagonists, accompanied by the splendid music of the composer Shiro Sagisu.

For those of you not familiar with the work, remember that SSSS.Dynazenon is a spin-off of SSSS.Gridman, set in the same universe but completely original, or without further points in common with the series of 2018. The project was presented immediately after the conclusion of the first anime, and at the moment the exit window remains confirmed for the last quarter of 2020.

Studio Trigger has already confirmed the return of Akira Amemiya e Keiichi Hasegawa, respectively as director and screenwriter, after the excellent work done with the original series. We remind you that SSSS.Gridman ended its run in 2018 after the transmission of 12 episodes, published in the west by Crunchyroll. In Italy the series is unpublished.

What do you think of it? Did you like this new trailer? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to recover the original series, however, we remind you that Gridman also boasts a manga adaptation and two spin-offs, published in the last quarter of the past year.