SSBU European Team Cup: the Perfect Pivots will represent Italy at the European Championship

The Italian qualifications of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate European Team Cup 2020 ended on Saturday 1st February with the victory of the Perfect Pivots team, composed of Piero "firstbones" Primossi, Mirko "Meercko" Grendanin and Federico "Genarog" Baratta, respectively in first, second and third place of the Italian Power Ranking.

After a fierce final that saw them triumph with a score of 3 to 0 against the Tortelli al Ragù team, the Pivots have managed not only to earn the national title, but also to get their place at the European stage, where they will have the honor and the burden of competing as an Italian national team. Thus ends also for Italy the first phase of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate European Team Cup 2020: now the spotlight is all focused on the eagerly awaited European final, a challenge among the best players on the international competitive scene from 12 countries of the Old Continent.

After the success achieved in the last edition, Nintendo replicates the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate European Team Cup in 2020 with a new edition full of news. First of all, the removal of the Smash Ball from the rules, the object that allows you to instantly get the most powerful move of your character, the Final Smash, a choice that makes the entire tournament even more competitive and appealing for all fans of the Italian and international scene. With this second edition, the European Team Cup re-proposes its single regulation which includes teams of three members each. The challenges will be played in the 2v2 Normal Encounter, Total Melee and Group 3v3 Smash modes at the best of the 3 games and 5 lives, but from this year without any objects. Participants will thus be able to show off their skills in an even more competitive context, in which the skills of each member are combined with that of the entire team.