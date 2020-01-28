SSBU European Team Cup: selections for the Italian national team

Share it:

Over forty thousand unique spectators and dozens of players from all over Italy to earn a place in the European competition: these are the numbers of the last edition of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate European Team Cup, the team tournament that last year saw Germany triumph.

A success that led the Japanese company to replicate in 2020 with a second edition full of news. First of all the removal of the Smash Ball by the regulation, the object that allows you to instantly get the most powerful move of your character, the Final Smash, a choice that makes the entire tournament even more competitive and appealing for all fans of the Italian and international scene.

The new edition will be inaugurated on Italian soil with the next qualifying live February 1st 2020 to Video Games Party in Milan (Viale Angelo Filippetti, 41), during which the Italian national team will be selected which will have the honor and the burden of representing the country at the European stage.

The first phase of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate European Team Cup 2020 is Free, open to all and, like any respectable Nintendo event, it will reserve many surprises for the participants, including a special goodie bag with exclusive gadgets.

The goal, as anticipated, is to find the perfect team to represent Italy at an event attended by eleven other countries of the Old Continent, a challenge among the best in the European competitive landscape.

With this second edition, the European Team Cup re-proposes its unique regulation which foresees teams formed by three members each. Challenges will be played in the 2v2 Normal Encounter, Total Melee and 3v3 Group Smash modes for the best of 3 games and 5 lives, but from this year without any object.

Participants will thus be able to show off their skills in an even more competitive context, in which the skills of each member are combined with that of the entire team. For all viewers, the appointment with the Italian qualifying stages is on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of Nintendo Italy.

Registration for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate European Team Cup 2020 are already open on Smash.gg, the official website where you can find all the information on the competition.