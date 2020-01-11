Square Enix works on a new Final Fantasy XV mobile game

Share it:

Square enix He is working on a new experience based on Final Fantasy XV for mobile devices. The Japanese company has made this collaborative project public with the Korean company JSC and chinese developers GAEA, which will be in charge of shaping a video game that will come to light first in Asia and then worldwide.

There are few confirmed details regarding the game, although it is already confirmed that it is not just an adaptation of Final Fantasy XV to smartphones, something that was already done with Final Fantasy XV Mobile at the time, but a new staging, with more areas to explore such as the Great Pagoda, content and options for the multiplayer side. The graphic engine that is being used is the Unreal Engine 4.

The first image of the title, which will be published in China by Orienta Pearl, has been advanced by Niko Parters market analyst Daniel Ahmad in your personal Twitter account.

Final Fantasy XV, an undeniable success worldwide

Global Final Fantasy XV sales show that this delivery is a success not only for the JRPG genre but for Square Enix. The last official sales data we have of the title dates back to the end of 2019, when the company published in a statement that they had already dispatched more than 8.9 million units all over the planet with only the PS4 and Xbox One versions. To put it in context, it is the third best-selling license, only behind Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy X.

It is precisely the seventh numbered of the saga that will now become the protagonist thanks to its remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake, available this March 3 exclusively (until March 2021) for PlayStation 4.

Source | Daniel Ahmad