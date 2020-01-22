Square Enix will announce a new Kingdom Hearts very soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although many remasters and several spin offs of the saga have arrived on the market Kingdom Hearts In recent years, it is true that the third numbered installment took a long time to leave. It is likely that, for this reason, Square Enix has decided to change the development policy for the saga.

In fact, the Japanese company has just announced that it will diversify the franchise development team. That is, there will always be two studies working on it. In addition, he has also revealed that he will soon announce a new Kingdom Hearts.

They have even assured that, that game will reach the market "surprisingly soon". On the other hand, all the information has been revealed through a total of 13 "Questions of Darkness", a question and answer game with those responsible for Kingdom Hearts that took place on Twitter (us via Gematsu).

This is what they have commented about the ads: "While the development of traditional Kingdom Hearts games takes some time, the team responsible for Kingdom Hearts Union X will make an unexpected announcement tomorrow. It is beyond the responsible studies of Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ , Square Enix welcomes two new teams in the saga. One of them will launch its game soon. ".

Finally, that round of questions and answers has also given rise to talk about a possible Final Mix version of Kingdom Hearts 3. And in that sense, Square Enix has not made it quite clear: "Currently, there are no concrete plans (for a Final Mix release). If the game appears on new platforms in the future, then it is a possibility.".

Speaking of Kingdom Hearts 3, remember that the DLC Re Mind will arrive very soon. In the case of PS4, it will be available tomorrow, January 23, 2020. As for Xbox One users, they will have to wait a little longer: there, the content will arrive on February 25, 2020.

Sources: Gematsu / Twitter