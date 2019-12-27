Square Enix: the new triple A game by Luminous Productions will not arrive soon

Share it:

Luminous Productions is one of the studies of Square Enix working on new triple A projects. According to the words of the head of the software house Takeshi Aramaki, the new game in the pipeline of the developer will not arrive soon on the market.

The Luminous Productions studio was previously headed by Hajime Tabata, the producer of Final Fantasy XV. When Tabata left Square Enix, however, the management of the software house changed hands to Takeshi Aramaki, who was recently interviewed by the Famitsu editorial team.

Speaking to the microphones of the famous Japanese magazine, Aramaki said that the new triple A game by Luminous Productions it is still in full development phase, and some time will pass before seeing it arrive on the market. These are his words:

"At the moment there is not much to say about the project (laughs). We have established some elements of the game, others are still being examined by our team. It is a new IP, and we are working hard to carry on development facing new challenges. It is a very demanding project that will take a long time. "

We therefore know that the new triple A game of Luminous Productions is in effect a new IP in the hands of Square Enixstill shrouded in mystery, and that the development process will take a good deal of time. What do you expect? To find out more, all that remains is to wait for further details from the developers.