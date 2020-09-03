Square Enix targets the nextgen with the Luminous Engine ‘World Editor’

Share it:

Coinciding with CEDEC 2020, the representatives of Square Enix show the public of the technological event a new demonstration video of the Luminous Engine, the graphics engine created by Luminous Productions to give shape to nextgen titles such as Project Athia on PS5.

The tech demo packaged by the Japanese subsidiary of Square Enix illustrates its capacity for procedural generation of natural settings such as forests, grasslands and mountains. As fans of No Man’s Sky, the use of similar techniques helps to give life to boundless environments and explorable maps of theoretically infinite dimensions.

To overcome the age-old problem of the repetitiveness of the elements on the screen that arises in the use of any procedural engine, the designers of the Luminous Engine have developed a logical system of “interconnected nodes” which, in their intentions, will help digital artists to place objects in the game scene to make each setting unique and instill originality to your titles.

In all probability, we will find this system in the playful and content ecosystem of Project Athia, the open world game that the authors of Final Fantasy 15 will bring to PlayStation 5 no earlier than 2021.