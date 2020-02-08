Square Enix publishes a new Final Fantasy 7 Key Art

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After last week's Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer, Square Enix has released one today new Key Art of the game which illustrates the main protagonists of the adventure, thus showing the cast of the seventh final fantasy.

The publisher did not reveal any further details about the game, limiting himself to posting the artwork on Twitter accompanied by a short caption, which however does not add particularly relevant information. Final Fantasy VII Remake is expected for April 10, 2020 on PS4 and PS4 PRO in an exclusive 12-month time frame, the game was initially scheduled for early March but the developers need more time to better refine some aspects of the project with the aim of not disappointing community expectations.

The new trailer introduced Red XIII and the main song of the soundtrack curated by Nobuo Uematsu, a soundtrack that will also be played around the world in a series of concerts starting next summer. FFVII Remake is one of the most anticipated games of the year, the re-release of a JRPG classic (and not only) has aroused considerable interest in these years, in just over two months we will finally be able to get our hands on this ambitious project.