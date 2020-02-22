Square Enix like Sony: the FFXIV team will not be at PAX East because of the Coronavirus

Share it:

The Coronavirus epidemic is also affecting the gaming world. In addition to slowing down the production of the Valve Index and Nintendo Switch and causing the postponement of The Outer Worlds for Switch, it is also causing many publishers to cancel their previously set commitments.

Sony, for example, recently canceled its participation in some of the most important fairs of this first part of the year, namely the PAX East 2020 and the Game Developers Conference 2020. According to what we have just learned, also a division of Square Enix has decided to follow in the footsteps of the Japanese giant, at least as regards the Boston event scheduled from February 27 to March 1: through its official blog, the Final Fantasy XIV team has announced that it will not participate in the PAX East 2020.

"This difficult decision stemmed from our desire to prevent any potential spread of the virus, and from the desire to prioritize the health and safety of our team and fans". As a result, all events scheduled for PAX East, including autograph and photo sessions, were canceled and replaced with a livestream that will air from Japan starting at 02:00 on March 1st. However, Final Fantasy XIV demos will also be featured on the fair booth.

No changes, however, regarding the events dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Remake (the meeting with the English cast and the autograph session) that will take place regularly.