Very recently that the animated film Dragon Quest: Your Story It has been released on Netflix falling in love with players who have been following this Square Enix JRPG franchise for years.

The story of this film is adapted from the classic Dragon Quest V, released in 1992, so it was necessary to do something special like launching a collection of articulable figures based on the heroes of this game.

In the gallery you can see all the details of these figures of the manufacturer Bring Arts that include the hero, Bianca and Flora / Nera, the main characters of the game that has now been recovered as a movie.

The price of each figure is 6,800 yen (about 60 euros) and both normal and limited editions have been launched at the same price. Of course, at the moment these figures are only sold in the Square Enix store for Japan and there is no sasapland of them in the European store.

All the figures have been desasaplanded with great attention to detail and trying to maintain the maximum possible fidelity with the desasaplands of Akira Toriyama, you can see in their gestures and in their clothes.

The figures will be launched in a staggered manner during the year. The Hero's will be put up for sale in May, Bianca's in July and Flora / Nera's sometime in August.

Currently the most accessible way to return to this great classic is through the mobile version, virtually identity to that of Nintendo DS and available to anyone, not as the physical copies of the edition for the portable console, quite difficult to get for a Right price today.

You also have the animation movie Dragon Quest: Your Story on Netflix Spain, another great adaptation of a video game that opens in the catalog of the video on demand platform.