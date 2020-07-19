Square Enix founds Balan Company, a new brand dedicated to action games

Share it:

Square Enix announced the foundation of Balan Company, the new brand of the company that brings together internal and external studios specialized in action video games.

The goal of Balan Company is to produce and offer players "high profile action experiences with particular focus on history and storytelling", at the moment we do not know which games will be produced and brought together under this label, however the official website makes it clear how don't miss a first ad very much: "Ladies and gentlemen, the Balan Company welcomes you to its fabulous show! Have a little more patience, the finishing touches are missing and then we will raise the curtain!"

It is not excluded that the Balan Company brand can be used for Story Driven games like Tomb Raider and other Square Enix franchise actions, or for new IPs not yet announced. What is certain is that the Japanese publisher seems to want to diversify its offer more and more by bringing together the titles of its catalog under various labels with precise names and characteristics.

What do you expect from this Square Enix label? Let us know in the space below dedicated to comments.