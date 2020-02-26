Square Enix does not plan to launch exclusive games for the new generation in the long term

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you plan to stay for a while in the current generation and do not want to miss the next releases of Square enix You have nothing to fear. The Japanese have told their shareholders that they plan to bet on intergenerational premieres during the first stages of the new generation.

This could mean that future releases such as the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake could be played on current systems without buying any of the new consoles.

In the presentation of results you can read the following: "The new generation of consoles will be backward compatible, so we plan to develop our new titles for both generations. It will still be a long time until we launch exclusive games for next-generation consoles".

In passing it has also been made clear that the delay in the premiere of Final Fantasy VII Remake will not affect the development time and therefore the arrival date of the next installment.

We do not know much about the future Square Enix catalog beyond the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which according to this information seems destined to follow the same steps as the first part, and can be played on PS4 and Xbox One without any problem . On the other hand, since it is a game in two parts and not a sequel, it makes sense that it is not divided between two different generations, leaving players who do not want to make the jump halfway.

Perhaps the first great AAA we see sasaplanded by Square Enix exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X is Final Fantasy XVI, a game that will end up arriving over time but nothing is known at all for now.

Source.