Square Enix corrects the final Final Fantasy VII bug on PS4

While we wait for March 2020, when it will be released Final Fantasy VII Remake, we can't think of a better way to spend time reliving the original PSX game. And although the Square Enix title is available on PS4 through a port, it carried a very big problem since its launch three years ago: a serious bug with music. Now, the Japanese company announces that it has already solved it.

The bug in question was a very annoying mistake that, in addition, was repeated to satiety due to its nature. Basically, it was a bug that caused the music to restart when a battle was over. Now, Square Enix confirms that it has been fixed with patch 1.02, now available. Logically, completely free.

In addition, although it does not detail what the other errors are corrected, Square Enix confirms that the patch also serves to improve other minor aspects of that version. He has commented on Twitter, in a message from the official remake account that you can see below

Today we've released patch 1.02 for the original #FinalFantasy VII on # PS4. This fixes an issue that caused background music to restart after the end of each battle, as well as other minor bugs. pic.twitter.com/Gi4hGeT6ZG – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 18, 2019

It would be a minor news of not being because, as of this change, the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII is one of the most complete that the original game has right now. It does not have the portability of the version for Nintendo Switch (or that of PS Vita, taken as a classic PSone in the Store), but some more polished graphics and trophies among other details.

