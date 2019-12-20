Entertainment

Square Enix corrects the final Final Fantasy VII bug on PS4

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

While we wait for March 2020, when it will be released Final Fantasy VII Remake, we can't think of a better way to spend time reliving the original PSX game. And although the Square Enix title is available on PS4 through a port, it carried a very big problem since its launch three years ago: a serious bug with music. Now, the Japanese company announces that it has already solved it.

The bug in question was a very annoying mistake that, in addition, was repeated to satiety due to its nature. Basically, it was a bug that caused the music to restart when a battle was over. Now, Square Enix confirms that it has been fixed with patch 1.02, now available. Logically, completely free.

In addition, although it does not detail what the other errors are corrected, Square Enix confirms that the patch also serves to improve other minor aspects of that version. He has commented on Twitter, in a message from the official remake account that you can see below

READ:  Marisela's daughter drives the networks crazy with aerobic Barbie costume

It would be a minor news of not being because, as of this change, the PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII is one of the most complete that the original game has right now. It does not have the portability of the version for Nintendo Switch (or that of PS Vita, taken as a classic PSone in the Store), but some more polished graphics and trophies among other details.

Source: Twitter

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.