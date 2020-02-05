Square Enix announces the free-to-play mobile RPG Dragon Quest Tact

Share it:

Good news for fans of Dragon Quest, since Square Enix has just announced a new video game dedicated to the series. It's about Dragon Quest Tact, a tactical RPG, in fact, which will be released in 2020 in Japan for iOS and Android mobile devices with the formula of free-to-play with in-app purchases.

It is as we said of a Tactical RPG, where players will command and collide with known monsters and creatures from the series of Dragon Quest. The fight will have elements taken from the turn-based battle system for which the series is famous.

The names of the staff have also been announced, and there is certainly something to be happy about the monster design curated again by Akira Toriyama. The General Director will be Yuji Horii, the music will be composed by Kouichi Sugiyama, and the developers of the game will be the boys of Aiming. Of course the production is entrusted to Square Enix.

For the moment there are not many other news on the game, also because it is certainly not a possible arrival in the West. If you want to know more you can follow the official website or the account Twitter, although both are in Japanese. To learn more about the saga itself, on our website you will find the review of Dragon Quest XI, recently released also on Nintendo Switch (here is also the review of the Switch version of Dragon Quest XI).