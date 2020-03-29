Square Enix Announces Remastering of Classic NieR Replicant with First Preview

Share it:

NieR: Automata's success has made it one of the largest franchises in Square Enix. The company had already offered a number of clues that pointed to the arrival of a huge announcement for NieR's 10th anniversary, and it has been. The prestigious Yoko Taro saga will receive a remastering of the classic NieR Replicant for PS4, Xbox One and PC, a title that until now was only available in Japan.

This was revealed by Square Enix by surprise with a small preview that showed on his official Twitter account. This remaster will arrive under the title NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… and with a development of the hand of the study Toy logic. It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to arrive throughout this year 2020, if everything goes well. It has also been confirmed that the soundtrack for the original PS3 and Xbox 360 title will be reinterpreted.

10 years after its launch in Japan, we're excited to announce a new update to the original #NieR Replicant for old and new fans, NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139… pic.twitter.com/00QOBf4Oko – Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 29, 2020

The company released two different versions of the game in Japan: NieR Replicant for PlayStation 3 and Nier Gestalt (the one that did reach the West and for both consoles) on Xbox 360. The Replicant's story centers on a much younger portagonist who is also the son of the main character of Gestalt. Also, the timeline it is set in 2053 instead of 2049. Our mission in this story will be to find a cure for the disease that our younger sister suffers from and that is costing her life.

NieR: Automata surpassed four million units sold last year, making it a saga with enough potential to continue receiving successful deliveries. In the past Yoko Taro He stated that he would do whatever he was asked if he was paid for it, so it would not be unusual for us to be at the beginning of a series of announcements under the seal of NieR.