Square Enix announces Kingdom Hearts: All-In-One Package for PS4

With the ReMind DLC now on the market, the post-launch support of Kingdom Hearts 3 it can be said concluded, and so also the Saga of Xehanort. Square Enix, therefore, did not miss the opportunity to announce a new all-inclusive collection (or almost) in physical format.

The Japanese company has indeed presented Kingdom Hearts: All-In-One Package, a collection in retail edition exclusive to PlayStation 4 including Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3, and to be released on March 17th at a price of $ 49.99. The cover presents a new illustration created for the occasion by Tetsuya Nomura in person, which collects all the box-art of the games included in the collection. You can admire it at the bottom of this news.

Unfortunately, Square Enix has confirmed that Kingdom Hearts: All-In-One Package will not include the recent (and only) expansion of Kingdom Hearts 3, ReMind, which alone costs € 29.99. In summary, here are all the included contents:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (Remastered HD footage)

Kingdom Hearts 2 FINAL MIX

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final MIX

Kingdom Hearts Re: coded (Remastered HD movies)

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts 3

Basic game

DLC ReMind absent

It is, on balance, a collection expressly addressed to those who have never played the Kingdom Hearts saga, or to those who have left it hanging in recent years. No announcements, however, for Xbox One, a platform on which the chapters prior to the third, although they have already been announced for 2020, have not yet arrived.