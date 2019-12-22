Square Enix announces a new Dragon Quest game The Adventure of Dai

Share it:

Along with the announcement of the new anime series of Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai, the Jump Festa also confirmed the existence of a videogame project based on this famous saga.

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (known as Dai The Great Adventure) is a hugely successful manga in Japan, published on Weekly Shonen Jump between 1989 and 1996 and capable of selling over 47 million volumes. After a few years off, Toei Animation has announced that a new anime from Dai will be aired in Japan in autumn 2020, contextually Square Enix has revealed that it also has a game based on the franchise.

Unfortunately there are no other details, the publisher has not been unbalanced in any way regarding the nature of the production, which could see the light simultaneously with the anime or in an immediately subsequent period. A cross-media project which should also include a new manga and merchandising series of various kinds.

In Italy Dai La Grande Avventura is not particularly popular but in Japan it is one cult series linked to the Dragon Quest brand, now ready to return in style. At the opening you will find the teaser of the anime Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai.