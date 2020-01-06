Entertainment

Square Enix already develops only possible games in the cloud

January 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
The Japanese of Square enix They are very aware of the impact that the game in the cloud will have in a matter of a few years and they are already preparing for this new trend by developing projects that are only possible thanks to this technology.

The company's president, Yosuke Matsuda, declared that the arrival of the game in the cloud will allow them to explore impossible developments to date and expand in markets such as South America and India thanks to not having to rely on the sales of consoles or computers.

"Not only are we making steady progress in the development of new titles for consoles, we are also preparing to support the game in the cloud, which we hope will gain pace with the arrival of 5G".

"From a development perspective we also aim to create experiences that are only possible in the cloud, which translates into developing things centered on the cloud or created only for the cloud".

