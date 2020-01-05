Square Enix aims for cloud gaming: it will be a dominant trend in the next five years

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

To inaugurate the new year, the President of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda, has published a message, in which it highlights what the future activities of the software house will be.

Very interesting element, among the latter, ample space is given to cloud gaming. "We are not just doing steady progress in developing next generation console titles, – Matsuda writes – but we are also there actively preparing to support the gaming clud, which we expect to see take off with the advent of 5G"The affirmation of technology, predicts President Square Enix, will determine aacceleration in the growth of the digital market and the emergence of new business models based, for example, on subscriptions. Yosuke Matsuda also hopes that the development of the streaming game will contribute to expand the gaming market, Mostly in "growing regions such as India and South America, where there has not been a significant affirmation of traditional consoles".

"We will strive to create gaming experiences that are only possible in the cloud", is the promise of Masuda, who heralds the development of games designed specifically for this technology and highlights how Square Enix's efforts in this sense are already a reality within the software house. While acknowledging a series of difficulties related to technical issues and the cost of telecommunications, Masuda says he is certain that "cloud gaming will represent a major trend over the next five years".

Waiting to discover new details on Square Enix's commitment on this front, we report that Division 3 is working on a mysterious project, just as the identity of the triple A game by Luminous Productions is still unknown.