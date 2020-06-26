Technology

Square Enix: after Project Athia, other announcements are expected between July and August

June 26, 2020
At the last meeting organized with Square Enix shareholders, representatives of the Japanese gaming giant confirmed the arrival of further announcements in the months of July and August.

During the conference with the shareholders and investors of Square Enix, the will of the Japanese company from reorganize your communication strategy as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic and, therefore, the cancellation of events such as theE3 2020.

The new Square Enix strategy, unlike what Square Enix Holdings said in May of this year, should therefore include the presentation of the company's next video games with digital events, each dedicated to individual titles in development. As suggested by DualShockers colleagues, however, the only game to be in a relatively advanced development phase should be Project Athia, the role-playing action of Luminous Productions announced during theevent on PS5 games on 11 June.

The announcements that will take place between July and August should therefore relate to titles whose arrival on the market should presumably take place not before the second half of 2021, even if Square Enix could reserve us some surprises related, for example, to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 or Dragon Quest XII, not to mention Kingdom Hearts 4 or other projects that the Japanese company, in its role as publisher, may have entrusted to other Asian and Western software houses (as in the case of Outriders).

