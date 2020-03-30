Entertainment

Square Enix advances the sale of Final Fantasy VII Remake to avoid delays

March 30, 2020
After warning of possible delays in the sale of physical copies of Final Fantasy VII RemakeSquare Enix is ​​now releasing a new statement announcing these copies are being shipped ahead of schedule to try to get all players on the game at least on launch day.

In many regions, including Europe, it is quite possible that stores will start selling before April 10 due to this move by the Japanese. In fact, some players already have their special editions at home as it could be seen in images published this weekend on Reddit.

Our top priority is that all of you, including those in the worst affected countries, can play from launch, so we have made the decision to ship the game earlier than usual to Europe and Australia.

The statement also asks all those players who get a copy before April 10 to try to respect the rest and not disembowel any of the surprises included in this complete reconstruction of the JRPG classic.

The release date remains the same as until now, the difference being that stores have been given permission to start distributing copies in advance to avoid customers running out of a copy as much as possible on 10 May. April.

