Squadron 42: the new video shows the alien scenarios of the Star Citizen singleplayer

Chris Roberts and the authors of Cloud Imperium Games package a wonderful Christmas gift for all sci-fi video game fans by publishing a video focused on the alien environments of Squadron 42, the main campaign of Star Citizen.

The singleplayer experience of the mammoth interactive project for over 250 million dollars that responds to the name of Star Citizen will take us to the borders of the Empire to make us interpetate the pilots of an interplanetary hunting squadron commanded by Ernst Bishop, the admiral who will take on the voice and appearance of the famous actor Gary Oldman.

Net of the problems encountered in the transition from Crytek's CryEngine graphics engine to Amazon Lumberyard (the same as the ambitious online RPG New Worlds), made explicit by the numerous postponements that are depressing the hopes of the many fans of this title, the Star Citizen Squadron 42 module should understand well 40 missions, each imbued with narrative elements that should accentuate the sense of identification and the emotions offered by the spectacular settings that can be explored by the user.

We therefore leave you at Visual Teaser of Squadron 42 and we remain (in) patiently waiting to find out when the main campaign of Star Citizen will find the strength to escape the gravitational attraction of the black hole of the vaporware on PC, hopefully during the 2020.