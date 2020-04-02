Spyjinx, the game from Epic Games and J.J. Abrams, come back to life

Share it:

In 2015 a collaboration was announced between Epic Games and Bad Robot, the producer of J.J. Abrams, to develop together Spyjinx, a mobile video game set in a world of spies. The launch was scheduled for 2016 but it was not the case and after that nothing else was known.

Now the project has come to life after an update on the state of the project has been published, defining a little what it is about and announcing that players from Malaysia and Australia will be able to start playing soon through a beta limited to those territories.

In the information published by Epic Games, it is mentioned that it is a video game that fuses strategy with the progression of characters in a competitive role-playing and multiplayer game. All this in a mute full of spies with very crazy gadgets and intense action.

You can expect something in the line of games such as Clash of Clans, as mechanics such as that of shooting down enemy bases are mentioned while we train as masters of espionage. Each player's base can be customized to "prevent other agents from stealing from you what you have fairly stolen"

In order to compete we will have to create a team made up of agents such as hackers, fighters and other specialists, equipping them with all kinds of gadgets on the way and sending them on infiltration missions. Curiously, the studio has been giving clues about the return of the game in the background because the base shown on the game's website is identical to that of The Shark, the spy agency of the second season of Fortnite – Chapter 2.