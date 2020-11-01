Spy x Family record with 6 million copies printed, the manga is about to be released in Italy

Spy x Family, Testuya Endo’s 2019 manga, has doubled the number of copies in circulation in just four months, marking a dramatic increase in sales despite the lack of an anime adaptation and competition from several quality works, including Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia and Chainsaw Man.

According to official sources, the manga broke the wall of 6 million copies in circulation last September 30th, and is expected to add another million to the total before the end of the year. With a possible anime adaptation slated for 2022 and just five volumes printed, the manga recorded the second best launch for a Shueisha work after Assassination Classroom and could aim to take the lead within five years.

Spy x Family currently has 36 published chapters plus two extra and three short chapters, included at the end of each Volume except the first. The manga received an extremely positive reception and won several awards, including one for “Manga of the Year” at the Tsutaya Comics Award 2020 and the Kono Manga ga Sugoi Awards 2020. The work will arrive in Italy on November 5th, and will be distributed by Planet Manga.

What do you think of it? Are you reading Spy x Family? Let us know what you think of the manga by leaving a comment in the box below!