Spy x Family: mind-boggling numbers, the manga is approaching 6 million

Spy x Family is entering the Olympus of Japanese publishing with a straight leg, the goal within which cornerstones of industry such as ONE PIECE, The Attack of the Giants and the recent phenomenon Demon Slayer circulate. But what links Tatsuya Endo’s work to some of the most famous titles in the world?

Today there will be an announcement regarding Spy x Family, a “top secret project“that fans are still waiting to discover. For the uninitiated, in fact, since its debut the Endo-senei manga has gone viral, a darling of the public that has begun to grind mind-boggling sales like few titles before. Furthermore, in the past few hours, the official website has confirmed that the series has crossed the threshold of 5 and a half million copies sold compared to only 4 volumes released so far. Well over a million tankobons in circulation for each issue, mind-boggling figures that boast only a few manga.

As if this were not enough, the fifth volume will also debut in Japanese comics on September 4, which will further increase the popularity of the franchise. The only thing that manga the project to become a real phenomenon is the presence of an anime adaptation which, in light of the facts, will not be long in coming.

