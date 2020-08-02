Spy x Family is a hit like Bleach and Naruto: here are the numbers of the first volume

Share it:

Spy x Family will arrive in Italy, as announced recently by Planet Manga. The very young comic book written and drawn by Tatsuya Endo, however, in Japan is already established, despite the only four volumes published. Also on MangaPlus and on the Shonen Jump + platform it is among the most read and appreciated.

However this popularity is also being reflected on sales, allowing Spy x Family to reach very high numbers that probably no one would have ever expected. Month after month, the manga's first tankobon grew by ringing up weeks of substantial sales and, cumulatively, achieved a record result.

The first volume of Spy x Family has sold one million copies, an extraordinary result considering that the manga is available for free on Shueisha's digital portal and that its quite comical nature usually does not encourage purchase by manga enthusiasts. Yet the work of Tatsuya Endo has managed to make a breakthrough in the hearts of fans from all over the globe but primarily from Japan, as evidenced by this exciting number.

In fact, there are few manga that manage to exceed one million copies sold with a single volume, and among these we can remember the recent My Hero Academia, The Promised Neverland and Demon Slayer but also the success of Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto. If you are curious about what the manga is about, do not miss the first chapter of Spy x Family in Italian.