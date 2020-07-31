Spy x Family in Italian: the first chapter is available for free on Planet Manga

Share it:

Pending the Italian debut of Spy x Family, currently scheduled for November 2020 (date on which the first Volume will be published), Planet Manga has decided to make a gift to its users, making available the first chapter of the series. At the bottom of the article you will find the link to read for free Mission number 1.

Spy x Family tells the story of a spy forced to "build a family" to complete a mission. Twilight, this is the code name of the protagonist, then adopts a 6-year-old girl and begins a relationship with the twenty-seven year old employee Yor, thinking of taking the first step towards yet another well-done job. The two people chosen by him, however, are anything but normal: Anya, the little girl, is an ex-laboratory guinea pig who can read in thought, while Yor, the fake wife, is actually a very skilled undercover assassin.

Currently, four volumes of Spy x Family have been distributed in Japan and over 2.5 million copies have been printed. Tetsuya Endo's work is considered to be one of the biggest hits of 2019 and of course, the arrival in Italy has been warmly welcomed by thousands of fans.

And what do you think of it? Did you enjoy the first chapter? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!