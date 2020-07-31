Entertainment

Spy x Family in Italian: the first chapter is available for free on Planet Manga

July 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Pending the Italian debut of Spy x Family, currently scheduled for November 2020 (date on which the first Volume will be published), Planet Manga has decided to make a gift to its users, making available the first chapter of the series. At the bottom of the article you will find the link to read for free Mission number 1.

Spy x Family tells the story of a spy forced to "build a family" to complete a mission. Twilight, this is the code name of the protagonist, then adopts a 6-year-old girl and begins a relationship with the twenty-seven year old employee Yor, thinking of taking the first step towards yet another well-done job. The two people chosen by him, however, are anything but normal: Anya, the little girl, is an ex-laboratory guinea pig who can read in thought, while Yor, the fake wife, is actually a very skilled undercover assassin.

Currently, four volumes of Spy x Family have been distributed in Japan and over 2.5 million copies have been printed. Tetsuya Endo's work is considered to be one of the biggest hits of 2019 and of course, the arrival in Italy has been warmly welcomed by thousands of fans.

READ:  Inuyasha Yashahime: Sesshomaru and Rin protagonists of a nice survey

And what do you think of it? Did you enjoy the first chapter? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.