Spy x Family: how long will the manga last? the author speaks

The manga of Spy x Family is one of the most promising works in the reality of Japanese manga, a series that is acquiring in a short time an increasingly solid popularity. But how long could Shueisha’s new cornerstone last? To reveal it is the same Tatsuya Endo, the author of the series.

Spy X Fanily is just missing an anime adaptation to flesh out a franchise that is grinding records relentlessly. After having abundantly exceeded 6 million copies sold against just 5 volumes, with an average that is nothing short of incredible for a freshly serialized comic like that of Endo sensei, the work continues to face rumors about an alleged anime arriving in the coming months.

But how long will the manga still go on? Recently the author took the opportunity to address the topic during an interview, specifying that currently he is not yet sure how long Spy x Family will go, but he is sure to wanting to keep history going for a long time. On the other hand, there is also the scarcity of successful new titles from the front Shueisha, the publisher is unlikely to miss one of the most promising series in the new publishing landscape.

For those unfamiliar with the history of the manga, the synopsis follows: “Spy x Family follows the story of a spy, Twilight, who adopts a 6-year-old girl to complete a mission and begins a relationship with the 27-year-old employee Yor, convinced that she is doing a great job for the umpteenth time. The two people he chooses, however, are far from normal: Anya, the child, is a former laboratory guinea pig who can read minds, while Yor, the fake wife, is actually a very skilled undercover killer.“

At the bottom of the news you can also take a look at the studio where the sensei works on Spy x Family. And you, what do you think of the manga, are you following it? Let us know with a comment below.