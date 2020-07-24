Entertainment

Spy x Family arrives in Italy: the announcement of Planet Manga

July 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the most famous emerging works in the current Japanese landscape, a prominent place has acquired it Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo. The Shueisha jewel, in fact, already boasts of numerous awards such as the Tsutaya Comics Award 2020, as well as 3 million copies sold against 4 volumes released so far.

Impressive numbers that only Assassionation Classroom has managed to overcome in the editorial history of the Japanese giant. However, after invoking an announcement on July 21, the publisher Planet Manga dissolved the reservations at 17 o'clock, confirming the acquisition of the rights for the publication in Italy of Spy x Family. The Italian distributor has also placed the launch window of the first volume of the manga in November 2020. We just have to wait a little longer before we can also admire one of the most promising series at home in our country.

For those unfamiliar with the work in question, the plot focuses on the story of a spy forced to form a family for the purpose of a mission. Twilight, code name of the protagonist, therefore decides to adopt a girl and embark on a relationship with Yor, an employee, so as to be able to obtain yet another great result at work. Twilight, however, hadn't anticipated that both Yor and his foster daughter, Anya, are anything but normal. The spy adventure is tinged with comedy in one of the most hilarious manga of recent years.

READ:  The Seven Deadly Sins 3 arrives soon on Netflix Italia, the release date has been revealed

And you, however, what do you think of this announcement, are you interested in buying? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.