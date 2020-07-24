Spy x Family arrives in Italy: the announcement of Planet Manga

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the most famous emerging works in the current Japanese landscape, a prominent place has acquired it Spy x Family by Tatsuya Endo. The Shueisha jewel, in fact, already boasts of numerous awards such as the Tsutaya Comics Award 2020, as well as 3 million copies sold against 4 volumes released so far.

Impressive numbers that only Assassionation Classroom has managed to overcome in the editorial history of the Japanese giant. However, after invoking an announcement on July 21, the publisher Planet Manga dissolved the reservations at 17 o'clock, confirming the acquisition of the rights for the publication in Italy of Spy x Family. The Italian distributor has also placed the launch window of the first volume of the manga in November 2020. We just have to wait a little longer before we can also admire one of the most promising series at home in our country.

For those unfamiliar with the work in question, the plot focuses on the story of a spy forced to form a family for the purpose of a mission. Twilight, code name of the protagonist, therefore decides to adopt a girl and embark on a relationship with Yor, an employee, so as to be able to obtain yet another great result at work. Twilight, however, hadn't anticipated that both Yor and his foster daughter, Anya, are anything but normal. The spy adventure is tinged with comedy in one of the most hilarious manga of recent years.

And you, however, what do you think of this announcement, are you interested in buying? Let us know with a comment below.