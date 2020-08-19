Spy x Family: a "top secret project" will be announced soon, is the anime coming?

Share it:

Spy x Family is among the most ambitious titles of the new generation of Weekly Shonen Jump, already strong with several million copies sold behind it and a popularity similar to another of the sensational successes of the magazine, Assassination Classroom. All this, moreover, crowned only by the efforts of its author and without the appealing of a television series.

The climb of Tatsuya Endo is destined to be talked about not only for a mere matter of numbers, as the manga has begun to be compared to titles of the caliber of Bleach and Naruto, but also because of the phenomenon that has shocked the web. Since its debut, the comic immediately went viral online through a promotional campaign raised mostly by the internet community. The only thing missing from the work to get into fifth gear and run quickly towards even more ambitious numbers it is an animated transposition.

And perhaps the wait will not even be so heavy as in conjunction with the release of volume 5 of the manga a press release was shown that heralds a "top secret project" which will be unveiled on August 25th. It has not been clarified what type of format the announcement is about, but we just have to wait a week to know the future of the series.

And you, on the other hand, believe that the time has come for a anime adaptation of Spy x Family or is it still too early? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below.