Spriggan: The fantasy produced by Netflix and Jojo’s studio finally has a date

Announced early last year, the animated adaptation of Spriggan by license plate Netflix it soon went quietly under the wave of new advertisements and television productions. After several months of silence, the American giant has finally dissolved the reservations to announce some news on the highly anticipated fantasy series.

Netflix prepares to revitalize a cult and hugely popular title in Japan after an ill-fated ’98 anime adaptation overseen by Katsuhiro Otomo in person. Either way, the original fantasy work of Hiroshi Takashige e Ryoji Minagawa is about to enjoy a new television transposition made by the studio David Production, famous for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

We shouldn’t have to wait long since the anime’s debut is set for 2021, but for now we can be satisfied with the new promotional poster released by the studio, the same one attached at the bottom of the news. If you don’t know the story, the publisher Planet Manga, which holds the rights for the paper counterpart in Italy, describes the plot of the work as follows:

“The Spriggan are an elite group of Arcam fighters, a Japanese multinational that since its foundation has been involved in researching these artifacts and sealing them if necessary. The protagonist of the manga is a particular spriggan, Yu Ominae, a high school student with the natural skills of a fighter out of the ordinary. Through the evolution of this character religious, technological and above all humanitarian themes are treated.“

And you, instead, what are your expectations for this new Netflix anime? Let us know with a comment below.