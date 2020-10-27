Spriggan: new trailer shows the protagonist of the Netflix series

Netflix has recently released a new trailer for the series on its YouTube channel Spriggan taken from the manga of the same name in 1989. Let’s see together what it is.

The new series will be produced by the giant in collaboration with the animation studio David Production, already famous for the recent animated versions of Fire Force and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Among the staff we find:

Hiroshi Kobayashi , among whose roles stands out the direction of the episodes of Kill la Kill of which I leave you our review;

The publication of the Spriggan anime had already been announced and the information we have on the series adds this new trailer which in addition to telling us part of the plot shows us, at the end, the protagonist of the work.

The anime is taken from the manga of the same name written by Hiroshi Takashige and drawn by Ryouji Minagawa from which an animated film was produced in 1998. The story tells of the discovery of relics belonging to technologically advanced ancient civilizations by a secret organization called ARCAM and how Yu Ominae, a so-called Spriggan, belonging to the same will have to defend the finds from the hands of other organizations that intend to use them for their own purposes.