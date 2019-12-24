Spotify reveals the most listened songs and artists of the decade in Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This 2019 we will not only say goodbye to a great year for the videogame and film industry, but we will also say goodbye to a whole decade. To fire her as she deserves, Spotify, the most popular streaming audio platform, has just announced the most listened to songs and artists of the last ten years in Spain.

The fact is that J Balvin has been the artist that the Spanish have heard the most in the last ten years. And although Latin urban music singers take first place in our country, in fifth place we can find Melendi. The Spaniard appears ahead of names like Juan Magán, Anuel AA, Maluma, Nicky Jam and Ed Sheeran.

As for the most listened to female artists in Spain, Shakira is number one. Behind her are Rihanna, Becky G, KAROL G and Aitana, the Spanish that closes the ‘top 5’. On the other hand, the most listened song of the decade has been Me Rehúso, by Danny Ocean.

Anyway, if we focus on figures worldwide, the most listened artist is Drake, followed by Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande and Eminem. And in songs, the great winner has been Shape of You, of the aforementioned Ed Sheeran. In fact, it adds more than two billion listeners on Spotify right now.

Quite notable figures in general for a platform that now enjoys a community of more than 248 million active users, including more than 113 million subscribers to Spotify Premium, in 79 markets. Or what is the same: the music streaming platform with more users from all over the world.