Spotify has the list of the songs and artists you've heard the most this decade

So you can get your summary of the year 2019 on Spotify (if you don't have it yet).

2020 brings with it many new features: a new decade (Or is it in 2021?), The renewal of the astral calendar – have you still not seen your black horoscope for next year ?, unpublished albums of our favorite artists … And, speaking of music, we could not say goodbye to the second decade of the 2000s without knowing what they have been the most listened songs and artists during this entire period of time. Obviously, Spotify It has the data.

If you could choose a single song with which you feel identified in these 10 years, what would it be? Maybe ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee… Or you may get closer to the present with ‘Lo Malo’ by Aitana and Ana War. Complicated, right? Well, you're going to freak out because, according to the music platform, it's none of those. The song with more reproductions in Spain during the decade it has been (drum roll) ‘I refuse’! from Danny Ocean. Yes, close your mouth that already rubs your jaw on the floor.

The most listened song of the decade according to Spotify

Following this great song, the iconic 'Despacito', 'Shape of You' by Ed Sheeran, 'Sin Pijama' by Becky G with Natti Natasha and closing 'Contando Lunares', by Don Patricio with Cruz Cafuné, is in the top 5 . And just one of these songs accumulates two billion listeners on Spotify worldwide. Which one? Correct answer. Ed Sheeran's!

The most listened to artists on Spotify during the decade

Regarding the theme of the most heard (and danced) artists in Spain, in the female category it is led by Shakira (eye on ‘Waka, waka’), with Rihanna, Becky G, Karol G and Aitana To his back. On the male side, the reggaetons occupy the first positions: J Balvin, Ozuna, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee and (the exception that confirms the rule) Melendi. Although the world throne occupy it Drake and Ariana Grande, being the most listened to in the world.

Hala, you already have great songs for the next 10 years.