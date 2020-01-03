Sports

Sporting asks to postpone the match against Zaragoza for having only ten healthy players

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Real Sporting de Gijón has requested the postponement of his duel this Friday before the Real Zaragoza, corresponding to day 22 of the LaBiga SmartBank, due to the flu that ravages his workforce and that has left him with just ten healthy players.

"The flu it has been installed in the Sporting locker room, where just ten players were able to train this morning with relative normality, even with some of them under the threat that they may also be a victim of it in the next few hours, "said the Asturian club in a release.

For this reason, Sporting has requested the postponement of the game scheduled for 9:00 pm on Friday, in La Romareda, although it has already designed a trip plan and he has summoned all his players, except the injured Marc Valiente, in case the match is finally played.

READ:  Josep Vives, on the Classic: "There has been an alarmist discourse based on falsehoods"

"Waiting for the request to be met, the team will travel preventively with all the players in its squad, which will be divided into two coaches, because the displacement is done by road, "added Sporting, who travels Thursday to the Aragonese capital.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.