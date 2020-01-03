Sporting asks to postpone the match against Zaragoza for having only ten healthy players

The Real Sporting de Gijón has requested the postponement of his duel this Friday before the Real Zaragoza, corresponding to day 22 of the LaBiga SmartBank, due to the flu that ravages his workforce and that has left him with just ten healthy players.

"The flu it has been installed in the Sporting locker room, where just ten players were able to train this morning with relative normality, even with some of them under the threat that they may also be a victim of it in the next few hours, "said the Asturian club in a release.

For this reason, Sporting has requested the postponement of the game scheduled for 9:00 pm on Friday, in La Romareda, although it has already designed a trip plan and he has summoned all his players, except the injured Marc Valiente, in case the match is finally played.

"Waiting for the request to be met, the team will travel preventively with all the players in its squad, which will be divided into two coaches, because the displacement is done by road, "added Sporting, who travels Thursday to the Aragonese capital.