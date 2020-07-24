Sport cannot be above health: player asked to evaluate the return of Mexican soccer

Share it:

For Rodrigo Godínez, postponing the tournament should be the priority of the Liga MX managers (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

Recent infections in the clubs of the Liga MX has sparked a debate about the start of the tournament Guard1anes 2020. While some call for activities to continue, there are others who call for the games to be suspended again.

For Rodrigo Godínez, player of Black Lions, postponing the tournament should be the priority of the managers of Liga MX. "In the end, it is best (to postpone the start), if there are no health conditions to compete," he commented at a press conference.

"If sport is above that health, it is bad. You have to order, be aware of what can happen and from there start, "said the Mexican winger.

After positive reports from the clubs, they are already two games rescheduled for next Monday (Photo: Daniel Becerril / Reuters)

In addition, it was not limited to the First Division, but also to the start of the MX Expansion League. He explained that the footballers have uncertainty about returning to the field of play due to the contagions that could occur.

"Here at UdeG we all come out negative and that generates confidence, but I understand that others, seeing that colleagues come out positive, in a certain way there is uncertainty on the subject of health and sports, "he said.

"The reality is that there is uncertainty in all sectors and I notice a disorganization in Liga MX and Liga de Expansión MX. There has not been an order to be able to start, ”sentenced Godínez.

Godinez explained that the footballers are uncertain about returning to the field of play (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

And is that this Thursday was going to start the tournament of the maximum circuit. However, after positive reports from the clubs, they are already two games rescheduled for Monday the following week.

In addition, the defender also noted that this lack of organization is reflected in the decision to suspend the descent and the creation of the Liga de Expansión MX. "It is incredible that we as footballers do not have certainty either," he lamented.

“Everything has emerged overnight. It is not possible that six months ago they had statutes and rules and after six months everything changes”, Explained about the sudden announcement that occurred after several meetings of the Assembly of Owners.

The defender also pointed out that this lack of organization is reflected in the decision to suspend the descent (Photo: Courtesy / Tampico Madero)

“I was doing a master in soccer business. I think there is incongruity, because there what they explain to you is to give more meaning to sports than to economics, because in the long term it will give you much more ”, explained the Mexican.

He recalled the problem of club certifications, an argument that managers used to remove the Ascenso MX. "It is clear that there are many inconsistencies. At the end of the day, when you see the UdeG numbers, there is no way that you cannot be certified, ”he assured.

Rodrigo expressed that this situation is difficult for them, because they did not know what was going to happen in the near future. "As a footballer, in a way it makes you frustratedBecause you have worked for a project that I painted to be in the First Division, "he said.

The start of the Liga de Expansión MX is scheduled for August 14, 15 and 16 (Photo: Courtesy / Black Lions)

"I think it was a bad decision and it's already been made. The only thing we have left is to reverse the situation, seeking to return to the maximum circuit, "he concluded.

It is worth remembering that the beginning of MX Expansion League It is scheduled for August 14, 15 and 16. However, details are still missing that have not commented on the new category and what the subject of the television contract will be like.

