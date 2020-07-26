Spooked, Disney + working on a supernatural Halloween themed comedy

Share it:

According to reports from the Hollywood Reporter, Disney + has hired Irish director Peter Foott to direct spooked, new Halloween-themed supernatural comedy produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich through the Rideback production company.

The details of the plot are still unknown, but the film will revolve around a group of kids engaged in a classic "trick or treat" night on Halloween night. transformed into the costumes they are wearing.

The screenplay was originally made by Tyler Burton Smith, but now that the project has moved to Disney + it will be rewritten by Foott himself. Mark Bauch will act as executive producer.

Foott is known for directing The Young Offenders, coming-of-age disguised as a crime comedy starring a couple of best friends looking for a batch of cocaine to sell it and escape their troubled lives. Inspired by the true story of a drug seizure that took place on the Irish coast, the film scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Disney + has restored the reduced streaming quality in recent months due to the pandemic. For more news on Mickey's House, we refer you to the important shifts in the Avatar and Star Wars calendar.