SpongeBob has become a true anime, the first episode shows the clash with Bubble Bass

July 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
SpongeBob SquarePants, the animated series of Nickelodeon so famous in Italy, has recently become a real anime complete with opening, ending theme, Japanese dubbing and a completely revisited animation style. The first episode introduces "the Bubble Bass narrative arc" and is available for free on YouTube.

But why was a SpongeBob anime made? Let's try to clarify. On August 23, 2017 the American animator Narmak, known mainly because of his hilarious parody videos, he posted on his YouTube channel a Japanese-style SpongeBob openingby borrowing the song Colors of the Heart UVERworld (already opening of the third season of Blood +) and inserting many quotes to the original cartoon, revisiting them however in a slightly darker tone.

Of course the idea was to have a laugh, but the opening immediately went viral and got tens of millions of views, leading Narmak to consider making a true anime adaptation. After feeling the ground by publishing other acronyms and some OST, constantly obtaining several million clicks, the boy decided to finance the work, hiring professional voice actors and starting to work on the adaptation.

The dubbing director is John Wang, CEO and founder of Voicedubz Studios with more than ten years of experience behind him. The SpongeBob Anime premiere was seen by about two million users in the first 24 hours.

The episode in question, visible at the top of the article, shows the showdown between the protagonists and the villain Bubble Bass, character introduced in episode 6 of the original series, broadcast on August 20, 1999. In the Narmak version the antagonist fights and defeats Squidward, before facing SpongeBob in a head to head.

And what do you think of it? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for something official instead, we remind you that the last souls of the summer season will debut next week.

