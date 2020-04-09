Spoilers and images from Demon Slayer chapter 202: will the intervention be enough?

Share it:

It seems to be by now near the end Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. By now from several tankobons, Koyoharu Gotouge has carried on the definitive fight between demon hunters and the armies of Kibutsuji Muzan. And in the last few chapters we have seen how death came for some Demon Slayer characters.

But the events that occurred in chapter 201 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have certainly turned the tables upside down. Tanjiro has become the new receptacle of Kibutsuji Muzan, becoming the one who can aspire to the role of king of demons, even conquering the light of the Sun.

THE first spoilers of chapter 202 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba they see once again the fight against Muzan's blood, this time in Tanjiro. Inosuke fails to hit Tanjiro and collapses, while Zenitsu watches the scene stunned. In the rear, however, Nezuko is arriving, who immediately clings to his brother's body.

Tanjiro bites her until she probably sucks some blood, but the girl doesn't let go. Although it would be easy to take it off, Tanjiro does nothing and instead thinks of attacking the other elements in the area. While Nezuko talks to him and tries to make him human again as he did with her in the first few chapters, Tanjiro continues with a sort of transformation.

Meanwhile in the distance, Kanao has awakened. Half blind after the clash with Douma, she has the drug synthesized by Shinobu and Tamayo to bring demons back to human. She is the only one to have it and reuses her eye technique at the cost of going blind to help Tanjiro. As he manages to get close enough to attach the syringe, the boy hits her by piercing her belly.

However the intervention was successful, the medicine will be enough to bring back the protagonist of Demon Slayer in its natural state? At the bottom you can see the first leak images of the chapter.