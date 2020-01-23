Spoiler for ONE PIECE chapter 969: and now what will Oden do?

Share it:

Since childhood, Oden Kozuki had wanted to leave his island to explore the world. He had the opportunity to do so thanks to the most famous and powerful pirate crews of the time, discovering the most mysterious ravines of the universe of ONE PIECE. But his journey with Gol D. Roger seems concluded, what will be there for him now.

After leaving the crew, Oden returned to Wanokuni where he found a completely changed country. Orochi is now the master of the island, thanks to the support in the shadow of Kaido, and the plot of the Kurozumi clan has almost been completed. After learning that Toki was even injured by the men of the shogun regent, Oden unleashed himself and pounced on Orochi with unsheathed swords. From here resumes chapter 969 of ONE PIECE.

Thanks to the intervention of the previous owner of Bari Bari no Mi, now in Bartolomeo's possession, Oden is locked up in a cell by Orochi. The woman who used the Mane Mane no fruit takes over from Kozuki, ruling the country. These two members are Kurozumi Higurashi and Kurozumi Semimaru.

After a year, Oden finds out about Roger 's death and, at the same time, the fight between the pirates of Kaido and Gecko Moria. At this juncture, Moria will steal Ryuma's remains and his sword, Shusui. Oden cries and laughs at the same time for the execution of Roger.

Three years later, Orochi kills Hyogoro's wife and children, with Oden deciding to stop the shogun and Kaido. At this point, with the patience now lost, the Nine Red Sheaths gather and decide to bring down Kaido and his crew. Orochi also breaks all promises made to Oden, making fun of him for a long time. ONE PIECE will be officially published on MangaPlus on Sunday 26 January at 16:00.