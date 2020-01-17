Spoiler for My Hero Academia 257: the manga enters a new phase

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Archived the arch of Endeavor, My Hero Academia is going through a quieter phase, at least for the young heroes protagonists. This is because Professor Aizawa is engaged in a delicate matter, All Might is looking for more information on the previous owners of One for All, while on the villain front Shigaraki is about to move.

THE first spoilers of My Hero Academia 257 they consist of both summaries and images, with the latter that can be observed fragmentarily in the box at the bottom of the news. All Might called Deku and Bakugo back to his office, giving his student a notebook with all the data relating to the previous owners of his quirk.

While the second and third owners are practically unknown, the others are better known as Daigoro Banjo, the fifth owner and the one who had the quirk Black Whip. Nana Shimura, on the other hand, possessed a levitation quirk and, as Bakugo points out, they are all weak as basic powers. All Might confirms the boy's opinion.

In the dormitories, everyone is celebrating and looking forward to their second school year at Yuei. While All Might and Eraserhead speak in the lobby about Eri and stay alive, which feeds doubt on Toshinori 's lifespan, the My Hero Academia world is about to change. The period changes at the end of March: the boys are about to be promoted but all the heroes disappear in the city.

My Hero Academia will be officially published in English on Sunday at 16:00 on MangaPlus.