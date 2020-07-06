Splinter Cell: Maxime Beland leaves Ubisoft after the harassment charges

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few months after his return to Ubisoft, Maxime Beland has resigned as a result of the allegations of harassment received. At the same time as this decision, the now former Ubisoft executive has abandoned his role as Vice President Editorial of the French gaming giant.

An Ubisoft representative confirmed the news leaked in these hours on the sector portals and, from the columns of VideoGamesChronicle, explained that Beland wanted to resign "with immediate effect" and that this was his request welcomed by the company. Also from the Ubisoft spokesman we learn that the investigations into the accusations made in Beland will not stop as a result of these resignations but, on the contrary, will continue to ascertain any responsibility.

The creative director of the first two chapters of the Splinter Cell action stealth series was suspended last week when Ubisoft suspended two executives for misconduct after investigating the company following serious allegations of employee harassment and abuse.

In recent days, Ashraf Ismail of Assassin's Creed Valhalla also left Ubisoft after receiving some allegations of infidelity. As for the resignation of Maxime Beland, we do not know if the abandonment of the former Vice President Editorial of Ubisoft could have repercussions on the development of the rumored Splinter Cell 7.