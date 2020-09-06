Splinter Cell, Crysis Wars, Zone of The Enders: new registered trademarks found

Share it:

Gematsu’s always attentive colleagues have found a lot of new registered brands on the net linked to extremely popular videogame brands, such as Splinter Cell, Crysis and Zone of The Enders. What is it about?

Let’s start with what probably caught your attention the most, that is Splinter Cell. The trademark in question was filed on August 31st at the United States Patent and Trademark Office and, unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be related to a video game. In the paragraph dedicated to associated goods it is clear that the registered trademark refers to clothing items such as sweaters, trousers, swimwear, underwear, hats and much more. It is evident that Ubisoft does not want to abandon the brand, and it is not excluded that this interest in merchandising may represent the prelude to the announcement of a new game. The series, we recall, despite the persistent rumors has not been seen since 2013. Sam Fisher, for his part, has come out of the shadows on some occasions to make a visit to other Ubisoft games, such as Ghost Recon. Is there anything in store at the Ubisoft Forward on September 10th?

Among the other registered trademarks there are two related to Zone of the Enders, Konami’s franchise produced by Kojima in the PS2 era, and one related to a certain Crysis Wars: both turn out to be associated with video games. The Zone of the Enders trademarks have been registered with theEuropean Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) yesterday 3 September. The two chapters of the series, we recall, returned to new life in 2013 in a collection for the new generation platforms: what could these two new brands refer to? To a port of the collection for next-gen consoles, or to a brand new chapter? Difficult to say with the elements at our disposal.

An aura of mystery also surrounds Crysis Wars, whose trademark was registered on August 31 in the USA, like that of Splinter Cell. In this case, it refers to a video game, and some have launched the hypothesis of a strategic one set in the world of Crysis (something similar to Halo Wars and Gears Tactics), but in reality Crysis Wars was nothing more than a Crysis Warhead multiplayer expansion. This new project, among other things, appears a few days after the debut of Crysis Remastered on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Gematsu also found the trademark Astro’s Playground, but it is simply the alternative title of Astro’s Playroom for PS5 in some regions, such as Hungary.