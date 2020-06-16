Splinter Cell: check the starter egg of Sam Fisher's viewer in The Division 2

Share it:

The new Splinter Cell easter egg discovered by The Division 2 players only feeds the rumors about the return of Ubisoft's stealth action series starring Sam Fisher.

While exploring the Coney Island setting introduced with the Division 2 Warlords of New York expansion, a Reddit user has indeed found a creepy teddy bear with three eyes watching the agents of the Division from behind the grate of what appears to be a ceiling ventilation system.

The unequivocal reference to night viewer by Sam Fisher has thus given new impetus to the community's dream of witnessing the reveal of Splinter Cell 7 for PC and console, both of this and of the next generation which will be inaugurated at the end of 2020 by the arrival on the market of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

L'easter egg of the teddy bear with three eyes is added to the latest leaks on the likely announcement of the new Splinter Cell at E3 2020: pending receipt of an official confirmation or denial from Ubisoft, we refer you to our study on the history of Splinter Cell waiting for the return of Sam Fisher.