SPLATOON 2: fixed glitches of the boyhaa bomb and duplo weapons

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most colorful games on Nintendo Switch is definitely Splatoon 2, a sequel to the successful third person shooter released in the now distant 2015 for Wii U. Although it is not a continuous support, the developers on June 15 2020 third patch released.

Mostly technical problems have been resolved, such as bugs and glitches. Here is what the 5.2.1 update fixes.

Changes to multiplayer:

Fixed an issue with Duplo-type weapons which, when equipped, allowed the player to move higher than expected during dodge rolling, as a result of a certain combination of movement.

Fixed an issue with the Booyah bomb that allowed players to land in a different position than expected if they activated the effect and ended quickly afterwards.

End. In short, a small update that will make the online experience slightly more enjoyable and less frustrating. Know that the game development team is still paying attention to these little details, though no major updates are planned such as the introduction of new maps or weapons, underlines the importance of the title for insiders.

Do you want to approach the game for the first time? This guide to weapon and skill combinations will surely come in handy.