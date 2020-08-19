Spiritfarer: the management detail returns to show itself during the Nintendo Indie World

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Spiritfarer, the particular management software developed by the guys from Thunder Lotus Games, is back to be seen during the Nintendo Indie World with a surprise launch date scheduled for today.

The management feature developed by popular indie authors such as Sundered is Jotun deals with the delicate theme of death while maintaining a colorful and carefree style. Players will be able to play Stella, a ferryman of the dead called Spiritfarer, with the aim of building a special boat with which to recover the souls to transport them to the afterlife. During the various journeys in the mystical seas it will be possible to collect resources, produce objects and consume materials to customize your experience. During the adventures you will then have to take care of the relationship with your passengers, building and taking care of relationships, waiting for the right moment to say "goodbye" to new friends.

Spiritfarer will also offer a cooperative mode for two players thanks to the participation of the cat Daffodil. Before leaving, we remind you that Spiritfarer will be released today on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG).