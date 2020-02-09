Spirit Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Share it:

If the Oscars focus on movies made in Hollywood, the Spirit Awards focus on that independent American cinema that does not enjoy such visibility and usually lives on the margins of big industry. The 'indie', as they call it, last night celebrated their great annual party, where 'The Farewell' of Lulu Wang triumphed with the award for Best Film while 'Rough Diamonds' of Josh and Benny Safdie dominated in number of awards, with the awards for Best Direction, Best Editing and Best Actor for Adam Sandler, who could take off his shin after being ignored by the Academy Awards. Next to them, they emphasize titles like the adolescent comedy 'Super nerds' of Olivia Wilde, which won the Best First Opera Award, and also the interpretive awards to Renée Zellweger for 'Judy' (who already walks unperturbed towards the Oscar) and Willem Dafoe for 'The lighthouse', for which Robert Eggers He also won the Best Photography award.

It is also worth noting the awards for 'History of a marriage', the only nominee in the Spirit who also enjoys numerous nominations for the 2020 Oscars (in addition to 'Parasites' of Bong Joon-ho, which won the only prize he was nominated for: Best International Film). The movie of Noah Baumbach He won the Best Screenplay Award and also the Robert Altman Award, which recognizes the interpretive work of his entire cast. Having won this award is the reason why the actors and actresses of the film could not individually choose their respective categories.

here is the full list of winners of these Spirit Awards 2020:

BEST FILM

Winner: 'The Farewell'

'Hidden life'

'Clemency'

'Story of a marriage'

'Rough diamonds'

BEST ADDRESS

Winners: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie for 'Rough Diamonds'

Robert Eggers for 'The Lighthouse'

Alma Har’el for 'Honey Boy'

Julius Onah for 'Luce'

Lorene Scafaria for 'Wall Street Scammers'

BEST PREMIUM OPERA

Winner: 'Super nerds'

'The Climb'

'Diane'

'The last black man in San Francisco'

'The Mustang'

'See you yesterday'

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Renée Zellweger for 'Judy'

Karen Allen for 'Colewell'

Hong Chau for 'Driveways'

Elisabeth Moss for 'Her smell'

Mary Kay Place for 'Diane'

Alfre Woodard for 'Clemency'

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Adam Sandler for 'Rough Diamonds'

Chris Galust for 'Give me liberty'

Kelvin Harrison Jr. for 'Luce'

Robert Pattinson for 'The Lighthouse

Matthias Schoenaerts for 'The Mustang'

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Zhao Shuzhen for 'The Farewell'

Jennifer Lopez for 'Wall Street Scammers'

Taylor Russell for 'A moment in time (Waves)'

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer for 'Give me liberty'

Octavia Spencer for 'Luce'

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Willem Dafoe for 'The Lighthouse'

Noah Jupe for 'Honey Boy'

Shia Labeouf for 'Honey Boy'

Jonathan Majors for 'The last black man in San Francisco'

Wendell Pierce for 'Burning cane'

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Noah Baumbach for 'Story of a marriage'

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder for 'To dust'

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie for 'Rough Diamonds'

Chinonye Chukwu for 'Clemency'

Tarell Alvin Mccraney for 'High Flying Bird'

BEST FIRST SCREEN

Winners: Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol for 'See you yesterday'

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen for 'Driveways'

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy for 'Blow the man down'

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe for 'Greener grass'

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger for 'The vast of night'

BEST PHOTOGRAPH

Winner: Jarin Blaschke for 'The Lighthouse'

Todd Banhazl for 'Wall Street Scammers'

Natasha Braier for 'Honey Boy'

Chananun Chotrungroj for 'The third wife'

Pawel Pogorzelski for 'Midsommar'

BEST ASSEMBLY

WINNERS: Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie for 'Rough Diamonds'

Julie Béziau for 'The third wife'

Tyler L. Cook for 'Sword of trust'

Louise Ford for 'The Lighthouse'

Kirill Mikhanovsky for 'Give me liberty'

JOHN CASSAVETTES AWARD

Winner: 'Give me liberty'

'Burning Cane'

'Colewell'

'Premature'

'Wild Nights with Emily'

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

'Story of a marriage'

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: 'American factory'

'Apollo 11'

'For Sama'

'Honeyland'

'Island of the hungry ghosts'

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Winner: 'Parasites' (South Korea)

'Invisible lief' (Brazil)

'Les Misérables' (France)

'Portrait of a woman on fire' (France)

'The Souvenir' (United Kingdom)

'Altarpiece' (Peru)

BONNIE ANNUAL AWARD

Winner: Kelly Reichardt

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang