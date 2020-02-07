Spiral From the Book of Saw Trailer, Release Date and Cast

Share it:

In 2004, James Wan premiered on the big screen with ‘Saw’, A truculent story written with his colleague Leigh whannell That was a real box office revolution. With a budget of just over a million dollars and a collection of more than 100, how could they do any other sequel?

With Wan directing new projects and relegated to the role of producer, the saga grew in a hurry and, with a resounding average of film per year, in 2010 it was released ‘Saw VII 3D’(Kevin Greutert, 2010). After a seven-year break, the closing of the saga would come, ‘Saw VIII’(The Spierig Brothers, 2017) and now, with almost no time to recover, at Lionsgate they have thought it is time to start over again.

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Release Date

Although initially it was said that the release date of the new ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw'It would take us until autumn next year, we will finally be able to enjoy our dose of torture a little earlier, exactly on May 15, 2020.

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Synopsis

We still don't know much about the synopsis of this new one ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’, But from the production company it is assured that the film will be an expansion of the general universe and not a sequel. In it, we will meet a policeman (Chris Rock) that investigates a series of violent crimes.

"Many times I go to the movies or watch a TV show and say, "Wow, a couple of jokes made a difference there." I love Saw, but I thought I had almost no humor. It seemed like a good place, good fertile ground”, Rock explains the statements shared by MovieWeb. "I have seen a previous assembly of the new Saw. It's still Saw, it's bloody, it's gore, but there's a hint of humor here and there. We're not renewing, it's not Scary Movie, it's Saw"

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Cast

The cast of ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’Has been one of the first big surprises of the production. On the one hand, Chris Rock He was the first to confirm himself as a protagonist after knowing that he also signed the script of the project with Josh Stolberg Y Pete Goldfinger.

The next big news was the incorporation of Samuel L. Jackson as the father of Rock's character. They will be with them Max Minghella ('The maid's tale') that will give life to the protagonist's partner, William Schenk Y Marisol Nichols ('Riverdale'), who will be the police captain Angie Garza.

"We believe that Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols will make this film completely special in the 'Saw' canon”He declared Joe drake, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture. "We can't wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story for fans of the franchise. This is the next level of 'Saw'"

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Director

Darren Lynn Bousman He has been the director of ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’After being responsible for‘Saw II’(2005),‘Saw III’(2006) and‘Saw IV’(2007). Bousman has also directed ‘Repo! The Genetic Opera’(2008) and the segment‘The Night Billy Raised Hell' from 'Halloween tales’(2015).

'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' Trailer

While we wait for the departure of the official trailer of 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw', we can open our mouths with this teaser.





'Spiral: From the Book of Saw 'Poster

'Spiral: From the Book of Saw 'Images

